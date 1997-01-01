|
Interviews with the Masters -
Picking the brains of the Internet masters will help make all of us better
web developers. We start with Mark Connell, president of
Shadowboxer, and
creator of the enormously popular
WebbieWorld.
Then meet Ron Wilson, developer of Outspan, an historical perspective of the African
colonial period. Elise Marks, the Saucy Tomato herself, offers superb tips about web
site design.
Opinions - We have them too, right or wrong, but mostly polemical. Now and then something in society or on the news will strike us as being noteworthy or humorous. We'll tell you what to think about it, no not really, just what we think about it. Be sure to share your comments with us too, but proofread carefully to see if you any words out.
Observations - From the ridiculous to the sublime, from cool to a waste of bandwidth, here you'll find gadgets, gizmos, and who knows what; all put together by our crack research department, well by us. We might post links to other Web sites or books to recommend. We might point you to the hottest new Usenet newsgroup or where to look for meteors in the sky. Don't be shy, observe and learn. We'd explain it to you, but your brain would explode.
Future Shock - The Internet is constantly evolving. You wouldn't want to be limited to just Internet Brothers would you? We'll keep an eye on what the future holds. The World Wide Web will continue to dramatically transform the societal landscape; a transformation that, up to now, is but a mere snowflake on the tip of the iceberg.
The Internet Brothers have implemented hierarchical menus for navigation. Easier done than said.
The hierarchical menus were created using Peter Belesis' © Dynomat DHTML scripting tool from Webreference. Give them a visit, you'll like what you learn.
