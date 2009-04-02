Getting Started with Digital

Forget What You Know About Film You've heard of it, some of your friends do it, and you want to try it. Digital cameras and photography; what's it all about? It requires an investment; a new camera and memory for the camera; a computer, if you don't already have one, or a better computer if you have an old one; and software for editing your images, although most digital cameras now come with minimal software. Getting into digital photography also requires a willingness to learn new stuff. How does the camera work? How do the photos compare to what I got with my old film camera? How do I print or email the photos to show friends? How do I store my photos to show the kids when they're grown up? Let's start with the basics. Read more...



What to Buy, and How They Work

Digital Camera Techniques Digital photography employs a camera just like film photography, but instead of capturing the images to film, digital media stores the photos for retrieval with a computer or for display on a television set. Some digital cameras can be connected directly to a printer device negating the need to view photos on screen. Some printers and computers accept memory cards from your camera so the pics can be printed or viewed without attaching the camera. Here, we provide a few pointers on what to expect from digital cameras, photos, and why you should be interested. These are for the novice or somewhat serious amateur photographer, not the professionals out there who might use expensive digital camera equipment and lighting. Shopping for digicams can be a daunting task. Read more...



Digital SLRs and Image Sensors

Seeking the Best Image Quality? If you've been into photography for awhile, you know the difference between single lens reflex (SLR) cameras and small pocket-style cameras. SLRs offer a lot more flexibility. They generally use better lenses, and you can attach a variety of lens types from wide-angle to telephoto to zoom. They allow full manual control of exposure and focus. When composing your photo, you're looking right through the lens. These and other features of SLRs allow you to be a more creative photographer, and you might get better pictures. Read more...



Exposure Bracketing with Your Camera

Having Trouble with Lighting and Contrast? The correct exposure is perhaps the most fundamentally important aspect of taking a good photograph. It doesn`t matter how well a picture is composed or how well it tells the story, if a photo is under or over-exposed its value is lost. So learning to manage the exposure compensation options on your digital camera shouldn't be bypassed. The fact is it's very easy to do with exposure bracketing. Read more...



Choosing a Camera Tripod

Looking for Crisp, Clear Nature Shots? Tripods are great for taking long exposures and for getting steady nature shots. Choosing a suitable tripod for your photographic needs can be a tricky process. There are so many different brands on the market and it is difficult to decide which is the right one for your particular project. Different types of digital photography require different equipment, and when it comes to selecting a tripod, there are several factors to consider. Read more...



Creating QuickTime Virtual Reality Panoramas